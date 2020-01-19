Amritsar: 26-year-old man injured in road rage incident succumbs

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:58 IST

A 26-year-old man injured in an incident of road rage in the Indira Colony area of Amritsar city on January 14 died at a private hospital on Saturday night, police said.

The victim, Kamal Kumar of Indira Colony, was allegedly attacked by three brothers Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, Chandan, Chetan besides Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and Gurjit Kaur of Bhutanpura with sharp-edged weapons after his motorcycle hit Gurjit in their locality.

His brother Satish Kumar was with him when the incident took place.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gate Hakima police station.

In his police complaint, Satish Kumar said, “At around 4pm, I and Kamal were returning home after flying kites at our uncle’s house in Kachi Ekta Nagar. Our motorcycle hit Gurjit Kaur following which a heated argument ensued. After some time, the other accused reached the spot and attacked my brother with weapons. Then they fled from the spot. I with the help of some passersby rushed my injured brother to a private hospital.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the victim worked as a labourer. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused who are absconding,” he said.