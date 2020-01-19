e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Amritsar: 26-year-old man injured in road rage incident succumbs

Amritsar: 26-year-old man injured in road rage incident succumbs

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old man injured in an incident of road rage in the Indira Colony area of Amritsar city on January 14 died at a private hospital on Saturday night, police said.

The victim, Kamal Kumar of Indira Colony, was allegedly attacked by three brothers Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, Chandan, Chetan besides Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and Gurjit Kaur of Bhutanpura with sharp-edged weapons after his motorcycle hit Gurjit in their locality.

His brother Satish Kumar was with him when the incident took place.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gate Hakima police station.

In his police complaint, Satish Kumar said, “At around 4pm, I and Kamal were returning home after flying kites at our uncle’s house in Kachi Ekta Nagar. Our motorcycle hit Gurjit Kaur following which a heated argument ensued. After some time, the other accused reached the spot and attacked my brother with weapons. Then they fled from the spot. I with the help of some passersby rushed my injured brother to a private hospital.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the victim worked as a labourer. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused who are absconding,” he said.

top news
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities