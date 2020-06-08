Amritsar gets first containment zone as infections breach 500-mark

cities

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:50 IST

The administration on Monday announced its first containment zone in Amritsar after the red-zone district crossed 500-mark of Covid-19 cases.

Besides this, the health department has also identified 19 hotspots in the district where community transmission cases have shown a sudden spike.

Till now, the district has reported 502 cases, of which 363 have recovered. Also, 11 people in the district have died due to the disease. Amritsar is the only district in the state to have over 500 cases. It is worth mentioning that the district has reported 110 infections in the past week alone.

“The first containment zone of the district includes six areas which have been sealed by the administration to no movement has been allowed. These are Katra Moti Ram, Ganj Di Mori, Katra Parja, Bombay Wala Khoo, Gali Kandha Wali and Katra Moti of Ram Bagh. At present, 19 patients of this zone are active patients and are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here,” said Amritsar additional deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.

Besides this, the health department has also identified 19 hotspot areas in the district — Katra Dullo, Rani Ka Bagh, Vijay Nagar, Palm Garden (Majitha Road), Labour Colony and SUS Colony, UPHC Sakhatri Bagh, Fateh Singh Colony (Bhagta Wala), Mandir and Devi Wali Gali (Bhagta Wala), Pulla Wala Chowk (Fathpur), Gopal Nagar, Ranjit Pura, Ganda Singh Colony, Village Mallian, Chanan Ke, Rose Avenue, Katra Baggia, Mehta Chowk, Faizpura and Housing Board Colony.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “We are testing more people in the hotspot areas to find out what percentage of the community has been infected. People are recommended to stay indoors to avoid getting infected and should strictly follow social distancing norms.”