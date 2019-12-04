AMU defeats DU by 51 runs, lifts North Zone trophy

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:55 IST

ALIGARH Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) defeated Delhi University by 52 runs on Wednesday to win the North Zone Intervarsity Cricket Tournament.

The final was played at Wallingdon Pavilion, AMU.

AMU’s Hannan Rizwan led the home team to victory with his scintillating knock of 120 off 90 balls, with formidable support from Hammad Ifrat who contributed 89 runs.

Earlier, DU won the toss and invited AMU to bat.

After losing opener Pratham early, AMU batsmen, Hannan and Hammad, consolidated the innings with a big partnership.

Hannan reached his century, becoming the second batsman to score a hundred in the tournament. Hammad joined the party with a knock of 88 runs, hitting a six and eight fours.

AMU scored 250 for 3 in 35 overs. Yuvraj was the most successful bowler for DU, taking one wicket for 22 runs.

Chasing the total, DU lost two early wickets. Dhruv and Shivam played some gutsy shots to score 67 and 44 runs respectively but the rest of the batsmen could not do much and the innings folded up at 198 runs in 33.4 overs.

For AMU, Mujeeb claimed four wickets conceding 38 runs in his seven overs.

The best batsman award was jointly shared by AMU’s Hammad and Hannan, player of tournament award was also jointly shared by Pratham and Aman (AMU) while the best bowler award went to Adil Alvi.

The chief guest for the prize ceremony occasion was Rajeev Shukla, member of parliament (secretary UP Cricket Association and former chairman of IPL).

AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor congratulated the AMU team. Secretary of the games committee S Amjad Ali Rizvi proposed the vote of thanks.