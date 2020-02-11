AMU students protest action against anti-CAA protesters in Kanpur, seek President’s intervention

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 20:09 IST

AGRA The AMU Students’ Coordination Committee submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention over police action against anti-CAA protesters in Kanpur on Monday.

The committee also demanded resignation of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Monday night, hundreds of AMU students, including girls, marched till Bab-e-Syed gate as part of a candle march to protest police action on anti CAA protesters in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, AMU Students’ Union ex-vice president Hamza Sufiyan alleged that he was being ‘framed’ in the December 15 violence on the AMU campus.

“I have submitted documentary evidence that I was not present on AMU campus on December 15 night, yet I am being framed for violence. The correct facts were narrated by me to the human rights commission, yet my surety of Rs one lakh has been seized by the police,” stated Sufiyan.