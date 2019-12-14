An honour for those who work behind the curtains in memory of Arun Kakde, pillar of Mumbai’s experimental theatre movement

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:48 IST

Strap: The 17th Rangmahotsav by Maharashtra Cultural Centre, to be held from Dec 18-22, presents a platform for amateur and experimental theatre enthusiasts to showcase the premiere of their plays

Story: On December 9, Maharashtra Cultural Centre was awarded Dr Shriram Lagoo’s ‘Natyadharmi Puraskar’ for its 54 years of service to theatre. Known for its constant endeavours in the world of theatre, MCC’s 17th edition of Rangmahotsav will be on December 18-22 at Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha, Shukrawar peth, 7pm onward.

Vedant Ranade, member of the group, shares, “This year, we lost Arun Kakde, the pillar behind Mumbai’s experimental theatre movement. To honour his memory, in a manner he would have appreciated Maharashtra Cultural Centre will honour his legacy through an award in Kakade’s name, Swargiya Arun Kakade Smurti Puraskaar, to those who tirelessly work behind the curtains as backstage members, make-up artistes, light and sound technicians.”

The festival will be inaugurated by veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi.

Theme for selection of plays

Theatre groups from all over the country can send in their entries and this year, MCC received 55-60 entries. Ranade adds, “The only condition is that it needs to be the first show of the particular play in Pune. It needs to be the premiere of that play in Pune. After we receive entries, there is a process to select five-six plays out of the 60 entries. Frankly speaking, we do not pre-decide a particular theme for the festival while selecting the plays so as to avoid injustice to the plays which are worthy, but cannot be selected just because we have a pre-conceived theme.” However, there are parameters wherein they look for social relevance, drama, performance standard and entertainment.

Idea and conception

For a long time, lack of space at reasonable rates, for amateur or experimental theatre practitioners was an unresolved problem in Pune. Realising this, MCC took the initiative and built the first intimate, black-box theatre space ‘Sudarshan Rangmanch’ in 2002 right in the heart of the city and opened its doors to the growth and success of experimental theatre in the cultural capital. Harshad Rajpathak, another member of MCC, says, “Once this theatre was built, the administrators wanted to introduce the audience to plays other than our own productions and that gave the idea for Rangmahotsav. The motto of the festival was and still is to introduce the Pune audience to amazing theatre productions at an extremely economical ticket rates making it affordable for everyone to watch plays which usually would charge an exuberant ticket rate.”

Evolution

Since the last three years, the festival has opened up to the entire country. English and Hindi plays are creating a new base of audience for them which were predominantly Marathi earlier. Ranade adds, “We have also started to attract a lot of young theatre connoisseurs which has become a second mission to us. We want to create a sense of love and excitement for theatre in youngsters.”

Highlights through the years

Rajpathak lists highlights through the years as Kumud Mishra’s Shakkar ke paanch daane; Jemini Pathak’s Mahadevbhai; Faezeh Jalali’s 07/07/07 and Neha Singh’s Jhalkari. He adds, “Veteran actor Manoj Joshi and Sanjna Kapoor graciously inaugurating our festival were some of our wonderful moments.”

What to expect this year?

Ranade shares that he is excited for the festival because it’s a treat to watch director-actor Ashwath Bhatt perform. “To watch the directorial genius of Abhijeet Zhunjarrao in his play ghatotkach. Rasika has time and again given thoughtful and soul crushing productions in Rangmahotsav and this year is going to be no different. Excited for Anandibai because I think they are going to mesmerise with their contemporary take on Anandibai. And what do I say about Tughlaq- a masterpiece by Karnad, the timing is only fitting that we showcase it this year and watch the immensely capable point of view of Abhinav Grover on this masterpiece.”

What is Maharashtra Cultural Centre, Pune?

Established in 1965, Maharashtra Cultural Centre (MCC) boasts of more than 50 years of service to drama, dance, music and the visual arts. MCC was the creation of Jyotsna Bhole, Yamutai Kirloskar, Bhausaheb Damle and Dr Pabalkar- four visionaries who saw the need for a platform in the field of performing arts. Legends from various fields have contributed towards giving MCC the iconic status it now enjoys; Padma Shree Dr Mohan Agashe, Padma Vibhushan SH Raza, guru Shama Bhate, Padma Bhushan Satyadev Dubey and other legends being its earliest mentors. Till date, MCC has produced 50 plays, 30 visual arts exhibitions, 75 musical concerts and productions and 50 performing arts national festivals. MCC is now approaching the 55th year of its existence, with an ever expanding list of performances, educational projects, exhibitions and much more.

Schedule of Rangmahotsav

1. December 18, 7:30pm

Play: EK MULAQUAT MANTO SE, Hindi

Director: ASHWATH BHATT

2. December 19, 7.30pm

Play: Ghatotkach, Marathi

Director: Ashutosh Diwan

3. December 20, 7.30pm

Play: Harus Marus, Hindi

Director: Rasika Agashe

4. December 21, 7.30pm

Play: Agin Tiriya, Hindi

Director: Sangeeta Tiple

5. December 22, 11am

Play: Dr Anandibai, Marathi

Director: Manoj Shah

6. December 22, 7pm

Play: TUGHLAQ, Hindi

Director: ABHINAV GROVER

Box 3: About the play directors

Ashwath Bhatt, director Ek Mulaquat Manto Se

A graduate of National School of Drama and post graduate from Lamda- London, his one man show ‘Ek Mulaquat Manto Se’ has been critically acclaimed and very well received proving his command over direction and acting as well.

Abhijeet Zunzarrao, director, Ghatotkach

Has a diploma in Dramatic Arts from the Mumbai University. Having directed numerous plays, he is also an actor. He has been awarded the top honour for acting in the 48th Maharashtra State Drama competition. His plays have been showcased in different states at prestigious theatres all over the country.

Rasika Agashe, director, Harus Marus

An alumni of the National School of Drama, Rasika is an accomplished and disciplined actor. She has acted in many plays performing in thousands of shows all over the country in various languages. She is also the founder of the theatre group ‘Being Association’ which works tirelessly to promote intelligent and experimental theatre.

Samgeeta Tiple, director, Agin Tiriya

An assistant professor at the Lokakala Academy, Mumbai University, she is also the director for intensive theatre workshops by south central cultural zone, Nagpur.

Manoj Shah, director, Dr Anandibai

Manoj is an actor, director and producer since the last 45 years. He has been commanding the resources of more than 150 freelancer artists for his group ‘Ideas Unlimited’ for 36 years and counting.

Abhinav Grover, director, Tughlaq

After graduating from DSM in 2015, Abhinav has worked with Sunil Shanbag, Vikram Kapadia and Mahesh Dattani from Mumbai, Paul Goodwin from the UK and Renato Rocho from Brazil. He has also been awarded the Tendulkar-Dubey theatre fellowship for the year 2019. He runs the theatre company BeTaal with another DSM alumna Vaishnavi RP.