4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman Sea

Published on Jan 31, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital area. (Representative Image)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck near the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Tuesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 3:40 am.

The earthquake was 77 Km in dept, as per the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," Tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital area.

The tremors lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS said.

Story Saved
