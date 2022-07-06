Andhra Pradesh MLA enters overflowing drain as mark of protest. Watch
- The MLA of the ruling YSR Congress party on Tuesday demanded the officials to give him in writing, a proper time frame for work to be completed.
From riding bullock carts to the parliament to handing over wheat stalks, lawmakers have often found innovative ways to draw attention of the government towards burning issues. This time, an Andhra Pradesh legislator sat beside an overflowing drain in Nellore with his legged dipped in it as a mark of protest against the authorities alleging they ignored the repeated request to clean the drain.
YSR Congress MLA from Nellore Rural constituency, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, on Tuesday demanded the officials to give him in writing, a proper time frame for work to be completed, saying he has the responsibility to answer to the people of the area. The legislator also warned that he will come again and sit in the drain in the Umma Reddy Gunta area if the authorities fail to clean it.
During the Telugu Desam Party government in 2018 too, the MLA had gone to the dirty canal to express the anger over negligence in the construction of a bridge over it at Chanakyapuri. He was then given assurances by the authorities but the problem was not resolved. So he, once again, entered the sewage canal to protest against the officials.
Overflowing drains are a common sight in many parts of the country after the arrival of monsoon. With more rains predicted across the country in the coming days, the situation of waterlogging and flooded drains may worsen causing more trouble to residents.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next five days from July 5 to July 9.
"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over south Gujarat Region and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 08th and over Konkan and Goa on July 7 and 8," the IMD said.
-
Eknath Shinde's wife plays drums to welcome the new Maharashtra CM | Watch
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde received a grand welcome at his home in Thane, as he returned there for the first time since he launched a revolt against Uddhav Thackeray – the now-former chief minister – and triggered a chain of events that culminated with Thackeray's resignation, and Shinde succeeding him in the top post. A video of his wife, Lata Shinde, who welcomed back by playing drums playing the drums is going viral on social media.
-
Staff will suffer, feels restauranteurs; customers happy
On Monday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority prohibited eateries from automatically or by default levying service charges on food bills. This decision has left restaurateurs feeling anxious as they think this isn't in the welfare of their staff. Prabhat Verma, who runs a food group, DRAG, says he's happy and excited with this change. Another foodie, Priyanka Talreja, says as a customer and frequent visitor to restaurants, it was a much-needed move.
-
‘Biggest proof of honesty’: Kejriwal, Sisodia hail CAG report on surplus revenue
A day after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in an audit report that Delhi has been recording a revenue surplus since 2015, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the numbers are the “biggest proof” of the Aam Aadmi Party's “honesty”. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia presented the 2021 CAG report on state finances, for the financial year ending March 2020, in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday.
-
No sewer connection allotted in Sangrur’s Bhawanigarh since 2019
The municipal council of Sangrur's Bhawanigarh town has turned a mute spectator while residents are constantly enjoying unauthorised sewer connections, resulting in loss of crores to the civic body every year. Despite spending around Rs 20 crore on a sewerage system in the town in 2019, not even a single legitimate connection has been allotted to the households. This is despite the implementation of 'One Time Settlement Policy' in the state.
-
Punjab: Two aides of A-category gangster held with weapons in Moga
Moga police on Tuesday arrested two close aides of fugitive A-category gangster Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, with three pistols. The police claimed that one of the accused was among two shooters, who had opened fire outside the house of panchayat secretary Sukhveer Singh in Moga's Dalla village. The accused were identified as Lachman Singh of Ghal Khurd village and Sukhpal Singh of Macchi Bugra village, both in Ferozepur district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics