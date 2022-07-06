Andhra Pradesh MLA enters overflowing drain as mark of protest. Watch

From riding bullock carts to the parliament to handing over wheat stalks, lawmakers have often found innovative ways to draw attention of the government towards burning issues. This time, an Andhra Pradesh legislator sat beside an overflowing drain in Nellore with his legged dipped in it as a mark of protest against the authorities alleging they ignored the repeated request to clean the drain.

YSR Congress MLA from Nellore Rural constituency, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, on Tuesday demanded the officials to give him in writing, a proper time frame for work to be completed, saying he has the responsibility to answer to the people of the area. The legislator also warned that he will come again and sit in the drain in the Umma Reddy Gunta area if the authorities fail to clean it.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA from Nellore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain in Umma Reddy Gunta,with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest y'day



He said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him pic.twitter.com/OAhgGcPlzI — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

During the Telugu Desam Party government in 2018 too, the MLA had gone to the dirty canal to express the anger over negligence in the construction of a bridge over it at Chanakyapuri. He was then given assurances by the authorities but the problem was not resolved. So he, once again, entered the sewage canal to protest against the officials.

Overflowing drains are a common sight in many parts of the country after the arrival of monsoon. With more rains predicted across the country in the coming days, the situation of waterlogging and flooded drains may worsen causing more trouble to residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next five days from July 5 to July 9.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over south Gujarat Region and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 08th and over Konkan and Goa on July 7 and 8," the IMD said.

