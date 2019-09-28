Another 35 killed across UP in rain-related incidents

cities

As many as 35 people were killed and five others injured across the state in rain-related incidents between Friday evening and Saturday evening. Over 40 people had died in rain-related incidents in the previous 24 hours.

As per information released by the office of Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner, 30 people were killed due to building collapses, drowning or other accidents caused due to heavy rain. Three people died because of snake bites and two others were killed after being hit by lightning.

“Most of the causalities were in buildings collapses in Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Banda Sitapur, Unnao and other districts,” said UP relief commissioner GS Priyadarshi.

The disaster relief department has begun the process of providing compensation to the family members of the deceased, he said.

“The district magistrate of respective districts, where these deaths were reported from, have been directed to provide compensation to family members of the deceased,” said the relief commissioner. “We are also keeping a watch on the progress of monsoon and have issued alerts to district administration to make advance preparations.”

