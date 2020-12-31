Anti-CAA protest: Meerut police announce ₹20K reward each on 3 ‘rioters’

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:42 IST

Police have declared a reward of ₹20,000 each on three protesters who were allegedly seen using firearms in a video of an anti-CAA protest that took place in Meerut on December 20.

Police released the video a few days ago. While two of the protesters had their faces covered, the third one was seen firing gunshots openly without trying to hide his identity.

“These protesters were openly using countrymade pistols in the violence-affected Lisari Gate area of the city. Police have identified one protester and efforts are underway to identify the other two seen indulging in firing in the video. A reward of Rs 20,000 will be given to those who identify any of these protesters and reports them to the police,” said superintendent of police (city) Akhilesh Narayan Singh.

“We hope that people will come forward to expose these gun-bearing rioters. The police assures the public that the names of the informants will be kept confidential,” said the SP.

To recall, widespread violence erupted in the city after protests against the amended citizenship law turned violent on December 20. Five people lost their lives and there was large-scale property damage too. Several policemen and civilians also sustained injuries in the stone pelting and firing that took place.