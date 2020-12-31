e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cities / Anti-CAA protest: Meerut police announce ₹20K reward each on 3 ‘rioters’

Anti-CAA protest: Meerut police announce ₹20K reward each on 3 ‘rioters’

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police have declared a reward of ₹20,000 each on three protesters who were allegedly seen using firearms in a video of an anti-CAA protest that took place in Meerut on December 20.

Police released the video a few days ago. While two of the protesters had their faces covered, the third one was seen firing gunshots openly without trying to hide his identity.

“These protesters were openly using countrymade pistols in the violence-affected Lisari Gate area of the city. Police have identified one protester and efforts are underway to identify the other two seen indulging in firing in the video. A reward of Rs 20,000 will be given to those who identify any of these protesters and reports them to the police,” said superintendent of police (city) Akhilesh Narayan Singh.

“We hope that people will come forward to expose these gun-bearing rioters. The police assures the public that the names of the informants will be kept confidential,” said the SP.

To recall, widespread violence erupted in the city after protests against the amended citizenship law turned violent on December 20. Five people lost their lives and there was large-scale property damage too. Several policemen and civilians also sustained injuries in the stone pelting and firing that took place.

top news
SMS service to be restored in Kashmir valley from tomorrow
SMS service to be restored in Kashmir valley from tomorrow
India to launch third moon mission in 2020, says Union minister Jitendra Singh
India to launch third moon mission in 2020, says Union minister Jitendra Singh
Sitharaman launches infra pipeline to double investment to Rs 105 trillion
Sitharaman launches infra pipeline to double investment to Rs 105 trillion
Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS6, price starts at ₹55,925
Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS6, price starts at ₹55,925
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
In midnight tweet, Priyanka Gandhi invokes goddess ‘Chamunda’ after BJP’s barb
In midnight tweet, Priyanka Gandhi invokes goddess ‘Chamunda’ after BJP’s barb
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities