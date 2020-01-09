Anti-CAA stir: Activists allege rights violation, to approach NHRC, guv and CM

cities

Lucknow Social activists arrested by police during the violent anti-CAA protests have decided to meet UP governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and write to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against cops’ action against them.

“The cops are supposed to safeguard us, but they violated our fundamental rights. Lucknow police arrested us without any evidence, tortured us and lodged false cases against us,” said social activist and poet Deepak Kabir who was released on bail from Lucknow jail on Thursday, 20 days after imprisonment.

Kabir was arrested on December 20, a day after the violent protest, when he reached the Hazratganj police station to inquire about some other activists.

Congress worker and activist Sadaf Jafar, 45, who was released on January 7, had also alleged that she was tortured by cops in Hazratganj police station.

Retired IPS SR Darapuri, 77, who was also held at the same police station, alleged he was not given medicine, food or even a quilt for over 48 hours while in police custody.

“I went to the Hazratganj police station to inquire about my friends. Had I planned the violent protest, I would have never visited cops,” said Kabir.

“Cops at the police station hit me with wooden sticks. A cop flogged me with a belt in front of his superior and a dozen other policemen. They called me a communist for keeping long hair and a beard,” complained Kabir.

“Poems, especially Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’, gave me the strength to continue the fight to safeguard our Constitution,” said Kabir.

“I have composed a few poems in jail on the state of our democracy. I will share these with other protestors,” he said.

Activists Pawan Rao and Robin Verma (arrested after ant-CAA protests) were kept at Hazratganj police station before being sent to jail. The duo alleged they were given similar treatment by the police.

“As a citizen of this state, we feel betrayed by the police. I will try to intimate this to the governor when I meet her. I am hopeful that she will understand our pain,” said Jafar.

Jafar, Darapuri and Kabir were given bail after the prosecution failed to submit evidence to prove their involvement in the violent protest.

“We will move the NHRC against this blatant abuse of human rights in Uttar Pradesh. If a retired senior IPS like me was tortured by the police, I cannot imagine what the police would have done with commoners,” said Darapuri.

In the aftermath of anti-CAA protest, over 200 people were arrested and booked under serious charges, including attempt to murder (307) and criminal conspiracy (120 B) of IPC.

FUND TO HELP INNOCENT PEOPLE

*Deepak Kabir said he would approach people and establish a fund to help innocent people who were “wrongfully booked” by police after the violent protest.

*“Many youngsters from humble background have been arrested and booked after the violence. This fund will help such people who don’t have the resources to fight for their rights,” he added.