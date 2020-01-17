Anti-CAA stir: Women continue protest on sixth day, offer Friday prayers

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:54 IST

Despite rain, women protesters continued their indefinite sit-in at Mansoor Ali Park in Roshan Bagh area here for the sixth day against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) here on Friday.

They offered Friday prayers (namaz) at the protest spot for the success of their movement.

While the number of women protesters swelled at the park, a large number of men stood outside as members of different organizations and political parties expressed their views against CAA and NRC.

The protesters had an argument with women police personnel as they tried to enter the park in the afternoon. However, senior officials intervened and the women police personnel were deployed outside the park.

The administration remained alert on Friday and deployed companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) at different crossings of the city as a precautionary measure. Local Intelligence Unit officials and policemen in plain clothes kept watch on the developments. The officials remained in touch with local leaders and religious heads.

In small groups, women protesters marched from the old city towards Mansoor Ali Park where they joined the sit-in after the Friday prayers.

Initially, only a few policemen were deployed at the protest spot. On Thursday morning, the administration increased the police presence in anticipation of protest marches and rallies against CAA and NRC on Friday.

A fire tender was also sent to the spot earlier.

Meanwhile, senior Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Paracha, activist Veena Rana and Madhu Garg reached Mansoor Ali Park where they expressed their views and encouraged the agitating women.

Following the rain, volunteers at the spot arranged shade, tents and more bonfires. The locals ensured regular supply of tea and snacks besides food and water for the women, whose numbers are increasing every day.

Tarranum Khan, leader of the protesting women, said inclement weather would not deter women on the indefinite sit-in.

PHOTO CAPTION: Muslim women offering prayers at Mansoor Ali Park on Friday for success of their indefinite sit-in against CAA (HT)