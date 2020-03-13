Anti-plastic drive in Kalyan, Dombivli gains momentum

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:05 IST

After directions from the state government to take strict action against the use of plastic, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has intensified it drive to implement the ban.

“We have prepared a detailed plan and also have a dedicated squad to strictly implement the ban on single-use plastic,” said Umakant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner, KDMC.

The civic body has roped in social groups, housing complexes, colleges, schools and local police to spread awareness about the plastic ban.

KDMC plans to recognise the efforts of individuals and groups by felicitating them.

The plan includes removing plastic dumped along nullahs and creeks and disposing them. KDMC will also take regular meetings of the team to review the work.

“With the help of the local police, there will be check posts at different spots to check consignments coming from other states,” said an official of KDMC.

In March 2018, the state government issued a notification banning manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastic bags. It also banned plastic products including cutlery, straws and containers. Those violating it will invite a penalty ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000.

Last week, KDMC managed to seize 176 kg of plastics from 10 wards and collected ₹1.95 lakh in fines.

It is conducting raids in all shops and stores in Kalyan and Dombivli.

“Recently, we got a notice from the civic officials asking us to not use plastic. We have been warned that plastic would be seized and we would be fined,” said Umesh Jain, 40, a shopkeeper selling clothes at Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan (West).

The civic body had opened plastic collection centres across the city. School and college students were asked to deposit the plastic waste from houses. But, the initiative was not taken forward.

“The drive could not be undertaken regularly as officials are busy with other work. Officials carry out drives in the morning hours, not throughout the day,” said the official.

Three plastic collection centres are still functioning.

Residents blamed the civic body for not taking regular action against plastic use and poor waste management.

“Waste management has to improve to ensure plastic is not dumped into the water bodies. After residents deposit plastic waste, the civic body should ensure it is processed and not dumped on the road. No action is taken on those who throw plastic waste into nullahs,” said Saurabh Mhatre, 38, a resident of Wayale Nagar, Kalyan (West).

Residents in Kalyan started plastic collection drive last year and are carrying out the initiative regularly. Kalyan Shunya Kachra (Kalyan zero waste collection drive) has got a good response and residents go about collecting plastic waste.

Kailash Deshpande, 42, a resident of Adharwadi in Kalyan (West), was among the ones who initiated the drive.

“In the last plastic collection drive, around 200 families deposited plastic waste. The response is good but there is a lack of awareness,” said Deshpande.

He added, “It is necessary for residents to segregate waste. Most residents mix the waste. KDMC should create awareness and ensure all follow the green rule.”

Residents have set up four collection centres from where plastic waste is collected and given to the civic body for processing. The next plastic collection drive in Kalyan will be undertaken on April 4.

In Panvel

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been taking regular action against plastic.

It has collected more than eight tonnes of plastics and fines of ₹40 lakh. Jameer Lengrekar, additional commissioner, said, “We take measures every day. Surprise raids are planned in different nodes and the entire procedure is wrapped in four hours.” To ensure that the seized plastics are put to use, the civic body has come up with a solution and have started selling the plastics to a private firm at ₹ 2 per kg.

(With inputs from Padmja Sinha)