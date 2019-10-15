Any cuts to trees part of civic work, not for PM’s rally: PMC echoes BJP’s stance

cities

Oct 15, 2019

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s act of cutting at least four mature trees on the SP College ground over the past two days within days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at this venue on October 17 has led to criticism.

While the civic body has defended the tree cutting as a precautionary measure against unpredictable heavy rains, Congress, NCP and MNS leaders have termed the tree cutting as illegal and have demanded action from the civic commissioner.

Protesting the cutting, NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan and Congress leader Mohan Joshi wrote to municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao, demanding action against “all those who are guilty of cutting trees unnecessarily”.

They alleged that the trees were cut without proper permission. A similar charge was made by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Rupali Patil.

Recently, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Maha Janadesh Yatra in Pune and other districts also coincided with heavy tree trimming which once again drew political criticism.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ward officer, Ashish Mahadalkar, said the tree cutting was done as there was heavy rain last week and “80 trees fell in the Vishrambaug-Kasba ward office jurisdiction”.

“Some trees within the SP College premises also fell. Considering this, the civic staff is removing and cutting trees and branches which are dangerous. It is not related to the prime minister’s rally. Tree cutting work in the Lokmanya nagar area is going on for the last two-to-three days,” Mahadalkar said.

College authorities, on Tuesday, insisted that “only certain branches hanging dangerously” were cut for the safety of students.

BJP spokesperson Ujwal Keskar said, “The BJP did not cut the trees for the prime minister’s rally. The stage is not near the trees. The ownership of the ground is with the educational institute and they might cut trees, but it is nothing related to the BJP.”

On a similar note, BJP city unit president and MLA Madhuri Misal said during the recent rain, some trees fell within the SP College premises. “For the safety of students, we sought permission from the PMC to cut the trees. It is unnecessarily getting linked with the prime minister’s rally,” she said.

Meanwhile, considering the possibility of rain, the BJP has also decided to cover the entire ground with a pandal.

