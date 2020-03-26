APMC market closed; civic administration allows farmers to set up stalls across the city

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 19:25 IST

PUNE: With Pune agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) members not agreeing to the state administration’s request to keep their shops at wholesale market in Gultekdi open, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has roped in farmers to set up markets at designated places across the city.

The farmers have been allowed to set up stalls at 68 places in the city, besides carrying out door-to-door selling of vegetables and fruits. The facility has been operational with the help of co-operative department and Maharashtra state agricultural marketing board (MSAMB) to run weekly markets in the city.

According to Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, the farmers will carry out business keeping in mind the preventive measures, including social distancing. PMC and MSAMB are also reaching out to agricultural producing groups to come forward and start selling their commodities at the markets set up in various localities.

Madhav Jagtap, head of PMC anti-encroachment department and incharge of weekly markets, said, “Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar held a meeting on the issue of vegetable markets and regular supply of essential goods. He suggested to set up weekly markets. District collector Naval Kishor Ram, agricultural commissioner Suhas Divase and Pune APMC administrator BJ Deshmukh were present at the meeting.”

Pune APMC to hold meeting with traders on Friday

A Pune APMC officer on condition of anonymity said that a meeting with wholesale traders is called on Friday. He said efforts will be made to convince the traders to reopen markets at Gultekdi. Vilas Bhujbal, Pune APMC traders’ union president, said, “We will take a decision at the meeting on whether to open shops at the wholesale market or not.”