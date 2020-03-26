e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / APMC market closed; civic administration allows farmers to set up stalls across the city

APMC market closed; civic administration allows farmers to set up stalls across the city

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 19:25 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: With Pune agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) members not agreeing to the state administration’s request to keep their shops at wholesale market in Gultekdi open, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has roped in farmers to set up markets at designated places across the city.

The farmers have been allowed to set up stalls at 68 places in the city, besides carrying out door-to-door selling of vegetables and fruits. The facility has been operational with the help of co-operative department and Maharashtra state agricultural marketing board (MSAMB) to run weekly markets in the city.

According to Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, the farmers will carry out business keeping in mind the preventive measures, including social distancing. PMC and MSAMB are also reaching out to agricultural producing groups to come forward and start selling their commodities at the markets set up in various localities.

Madhav Jagtap, head of PMC anti-encroachment department and incharge of weekly markets, said, “Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar held a meeting on the issue of vegetable markets and regular supply of essential goods. He suggested to set up weekly markets. District collector Naval Kishor Ram, agricultural commissioner Suhas Divase and Pune APMC administrator BJ Deshmukh were present at the meeting.”

Pune APMC to hold meeting with traders on Friday

A Pune APMC officer on condition of anonymity said that a meeting with wholesale traders is called on Friday. He said efforts will be made to convince the traders to reopen markets at Gultekdi. Vilas Bhujbal, Pune APMC traders’ union president, said, “We will take a decision at the meeting on whether to open shops at the wholesale market or not.”

top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Covid-19 updates: China reduces foreign flights to curb imported cases
Covid-19 updates: China reduces foreign flights to curb imported cases
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities