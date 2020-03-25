APMC to be shut till March 31 amid Covid-19 outbreak, but have sent supplies for 5 days to Mumbai, say traders

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:22 IST

Traders at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) wholesale market in Vashi have reiterated that the market will be closed till March 31. However, on Tuesday, the last day the market was kept open, traders said they had sent supplies to Mumbai that were adequate to last for four to five days.

Around 700 vehicles with vegetables arrived in the market on Tuesday. “All the stock that had arrived in the wholesale market has been exhausted. Enough stocks of vegetables, onion and potato have been sent to Mumbai market today. Due to denotification of the market, the supplies can go directly to Mumbai bypassing the APMC market,” APMC director Ashok Walunj said.

Manohar Totlani, a trader, said, “We have not hoarded anything or increased the prices. We have sent supplies to Mumbai.”