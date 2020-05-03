e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Armed forces salute corona warriors in Jammu, Pathankot

Armed forces salute corona warriors in Jammu, Pathankot

Indian Army in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Pathankot felicitated all agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19 by organising military pipe band displays as a token of appreciation and goodwill gesture at many places.

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
(HT Photo)
         

As an expression of solidarity and gratitude to corona warriors, the Indian Armed Forces organised multiple events throughout the country including the Jammu region on Sunday.

“Indian Army in Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Pathankot felicitated all agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19 by organising military pipe band displays as a token of appreciation and goodwill gesture at many places”, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

In Jammu, Tiger Division organised events at Government Medical College Jammu, J&K Police lines Gandhi Nagar, Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Police Station, Bari Brahmana, Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital and Bari Brahmana. Banners with encouraging slogans were displayed and senior army officials greeted and interacted with counterparts from other agencies.

Miran Sahib Brigade also presented hand sanitisers manufactured by Brigade EME workshop and greeting cards made by children to the corona warriors in Government Medical College Jammu.

In Rajouri, the frontline workers were honoured by Ace of Spades Division at District Police Lines, Civil Hospital, Government College and Army Hospital.

Similar events were organised in police stations and hospitals by Crossed Swords Division in Akhnoor, Rising Star Gunners in Kathua, Gurj Division and Sub Area in Pathankot.

top news
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities