Army truck hits bike in Ghaziabad; woman, daughter killed

A 24-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed after their bike – which was being driven by the woman’s brother-in-law — was allegedly hit by an Army truck near New Bus Adda metro station in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Personnel from Kotwali police station said the truck has been seized.

The police said Noor Mohammad, 22, was driving the bike on Delhi-Meerut Road and his sister-in-law Tabassum and her daughter Sumaiya were riding pillion when a speeding truck allegedly hit their bike near the metro station. The three were on their way from their village Humayun Nagar in Meerut to Shahdara in Delhi to see an ailing relative at the time of the incident.

“It was around 9am when we reached New Bus Stand that an army truck coming from behind hit the handle of the bike as a result of which all of us fell on the road. The driver was speeding and hit our bike. I sustained injuries too but I rushed my sister-in-law and niece to MMG Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead,” Noor Mohammad said in his complaint.

“I sustained a fracture to my hand and other injuries. The truck driver fled from the scene with his truck,” he added.

The police said the army truck was stopped at Mohan Nagar and the driver was brought to Kotwali police station. The truck was also seized, police said. “The army truck was on way to Delhi from Meerut when it hit the bike. Our teams stopped the truck at Mohan Nagar. The bodies were sent for post mortem and a police complaint was received from the victim’s family. An FIR has been lodged at Kotwali police station,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

In a similar incident in Loni, a 22-year-old woman on a bike with her husband was hit by a truck. The incident resulted in her death. According to police, Ravi Sisodia, 24, and Manju, 22, were headed to Baghpat from their house at Mandola when they met with the accident at Delhi-Saharanpur Road.

“The truck driver was speeding and hit their bike. The husband-wife duo fell and the woman was crushed under the wheels of the truck. The driver fled the spot leaving the truck behind. The family has given a complaint and an FIR was lodged against the unidentified driver. He will be nabbed soon,” said an officer from Tronica City police station.

