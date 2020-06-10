As state allows prasad and langar, religious places in Ludhiana step towards normalcy with caution

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:54 IST

After the state government allowed langar and prasad distribution on Tuesday, the religious places in the city have started stepping towards normalcy, but with due caution.

While the management of Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara in Model Town Extension has started takeaway langar facility, the devotees are being urged to maintain social distancing in the community kitchen of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Field Ganj.

At a time when the places of worship are witnessing low footfall due to the fear of infection among residents, Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara management is ensuring the fewer numbers on its premises by prohibiting large gatherings.

Devotees were seen maintaining social distance inside the gurdwara too, which is usually overcrowded on a Wednesday because of the weekly samagam organised by the management.

President of Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara management committee, Rajinder Singh Bindra, said, “Only 25-30 persons are allowed to sit inside the gurdwara at a given time while the rest of the devotees area asked to move away after paying obeisance. Also, we do not allow people to sit inside the langar hall as a precautionary measure and have started a takeaway facility.”

During a visit to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib on Wednesday, sewadars, who wore gloves while serving the prasad, were seen urging the people to maintain social distance in the langar hall.

However, it was observed that many of the devotees were not wearing masks inside the gurdwara premises.

Management committee member Gurpreet Singh Winkle said, “Gurdwaras cannot stop langar at any cost as serving food to the needy is among the many teachings of our Gurus. It is good that the government has allowed gurudwaras to serve langar/prasad. We are making efforts to main social distancing in the premises.”

As a precautionary step, the temple committees are still restricting the devotees from bringing any prasad from outside.

General secretary of Krishna Mandir (Model Town Extension) management committee, KP Gosain said, “The devotees are being asked not to bring any offerings from outside. We are closely monitoring the situation inside the temple with focus on social distancing. As the government has announced relaxations, we would implement the same in the coming days, but people’s safety would not be compromised.”