Ashish Mishra surrenders after top court rejected bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case
Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, surrendered at the district jail on Sunday, a week after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week. Jail superintendent PP Singh has confirmed Ashish Mishra is back in jail. The media was not allowed inside the court premises.
On April 18, the top court had observed that the Allahabad High Court had shown "tearing hurry" in giving relief and adopted a “myopic view of the evidence".
The top court also said the 'victims' were denied “a fair and effective hearing” in the high court, noting that a 'victim' has unbridled participatory rights from the stage of investigation till the culmination of the proceedings in an appeal or revision.
Eight people were killed in the violence on October 3, 2021. Four farmers and a journalist were run over by a car allegedly belonging to Mishra. In the ensuing violence, three people – two political workers and a driver – were killed.
A bench, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, directed Mishra to surrender within a week. It asked the high court to decide his bail plea afresh after giving due hearing to the victim’s families, who complained of not being provided sufficient opportunity to oppose the bail plea.
The bench, which also included justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, held it was incumbent upon the high court to grant a hearing to the next of kin of those killed in the violence at every stage until the trial gets over.
It said the high court erroneously relied heavily on the first information report at the time of allowing Mishra’s bail plea even as the charge sheet in the case had been filed.
On November 17, the bench set up a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence and included three Indian Police Service officers in it.
The top court, which initiated suo motu (on its own motion) proceedings into the matter, also appointed former Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the violence.
After Mishra was granted bail on February 10, a petition seeking its cancellation was filed in the top court by family members of the three victims.
While reserving its order on the petition on April 4, the bench remarked that it expected the Uttar Pradesh government to challenge the bail to Mishra after the SIT’s recommendation twice in February to appeal against the reprieve to the main accused in the case.
The state government, on its part, indicated its reluctance to do so, claiming that Mishra is neither a flight risk nor a threat to the witnesses in the case. Lending tacit support to the February 10 order of the high court, the government added that it did not accept the recommendation of the top court-mandated SIT seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail since the team’s apprehensions regarding threats to witnesses were not substantiated.
The petition seeking cancellation of bail was filed by Jagjeet Singh, Pawan Kashyap, and Sukhwinder Singh, the kin of three of the victims who died in the violence. Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 after the top court reproached the state government for the way the state handled the investigation in the case.
In their petition, victims’ kin feared the witnesses in the case would be intimidated as the accused is influential. They said the bail order did not consider the heinous nature of the crime, the overwhelming evidence against the accused in the charge sheet, the likelihood of the accused fleeing from justice, and the possibility of his tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.
The plea questioned the inferences drawn by the high court by saying, “There might be a possibility that the driver tried to speed up the vehicle to save himself, on account of which, the incident had taken place.”
Your Space: Need strict laws, more awareness about organ donation
Organ donation regulation is still in its infancy in India, owing to the fact that organ donation is not merely a medical issue. Government facilities remain understaffed and underequipped in many places, making organ donation heavily reliant on private hospitals. This also prevents a significant number of people from being aware of the procedure of organ donation. Poor people, those who are in serious need of money will be used for such illegal practices.
Karnataka CM calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called the recent violence in the city over an alleged social media post, a 'big conspiracy' and said his government has taken the incident seriously. Asked whether the government would initiate bull-dozer kind of action, Bommai said there are various ways of taking action. We had adopted strong measures in the wake of DJ-Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru. "It will be a Karnataka model," he added.
Delhi’s Ashram underpass opened for public
The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which missed eight deadlines, was finally permanently opened up for traffic on Sunday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with a formal inauguration ceremony. The underpass will provide a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection and has come as a big relief for thousands of people commuting through this stretch every day.
Sena-BJP lock horns after alleged attack on BJP leaders
Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya was attacked outside a police station in Mumbai on Saturday night, Shiv Sena and BJP locked horns again over the law-and-order issue. Sena leader and member of Parliament Sanjay Raut justified the attack saying people who were disturbed by the INS Vikrant scam could have hurled the stone at Somaiya, the accused in the scam.
'Good news for Delhi residents!': Sisodia after launching key Ashram underpass
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inaugurated the Ashram underpass for regular traffic. The underpass on south Delhi's Ashram road connects Bhogal with New Friends Colony on Mathura Road. Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, said the underpass will not only save the time of commuters but will also result in a daily saving of 1,550 litres of fuel.
