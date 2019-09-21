Assembly elections: Two-fold rise in first-time voters in Pune district as compared to Lok Sabha polls

pune

The number of first-time voters in Pune district, as per the electoral rolls released by the district election office on Saturday, has increased from 54,113 in the Lok Sabha elections to 1,13,606 voters.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said, “The first time-voters in the district has increased to 1,13,606.”

With the election commission of India announcing the dates for the Maharashtra state assembly polls, the countdown has begun for key political figures in the city and region.

Pune will go to vote on October 21 in a single phase across the state while counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Speaking about the administration’s preparedness, Ram during the press conference on Saturday, said that to increase the voter turnout, the district administration has decided to install polling stations at the ground floor.

He said, “To make the vote casting process smooth, we have decided to shift almost all voting stations to the ground level except at least 250 stations, so that voters need not face any difficulty.”

There are 76.86 lakh voters in 21 constituencies in Pune district, of which 1,13,606 are first-time voters.

“Considering the lower voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections, this time, we have identified areas having 30 per cent turnout and will focus on improving it,” said Ram.

Sandeep Patil, superintendent of Pune rural police, said, “As a part of precautionary measures, we have identified 3,500 people in the district and have decided to take action against them under various Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which would help in conducting the elections peacefully in the district.”

“At least 2,200 police personnel from the Pune rural police department and at least 7,500 police officials from the Pune city police department will be available to conduct the state assembly election peacefully,” said Patil.

“The district collectorate has identified 190 critical polling stations in the district out of which 151 are in the urban area. In these critical polling stations, the district administration and police administration with the help of a microobserver will keep a watch in the area to avoid unlawful activities,” he added.

With 30 days left for the elections, political activities also picked up pace amid deadlines being issued by parties for finalising alliances, while leaders aspiring to contest polls are switching loyalties.

Ram said, “All political candidates should need pre-certification of election advertisements published on social media.”

