Assembly polls: Pune district election officials aim to increase voter turnout

pune

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:22 IST

Voter turnout is a major concern for district election officials ahead of the assembly elections which are likely to be held in October.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, held a review meeting with all the officials in the district collectorate to take stock of the ongoing work related to the assembly elections.

Mrinalini Sawant, deputy district election officer, who was present during the meeting, said, “One of the major concerns and priority for us is increasing the voter turnout. Various awareness campaigns have been undertaken by us in the district with an aim to empower and create awareness among voters.”

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said, “All the officials have to visit voting centres in Pune district and ensure that all facilities are available for the voters. For the physically challenged voters, voting centres must be on the ground floor.”

The total number of voters in the district currently stands at 76.86 lakh who will vote in the 21 assembly constituencies of the district. Of these, Pune city has eight assembly constituencies.

Pune has a total of 30.82 lakh voters out of which the highest number of voters are in the Hadapsar assembly constituency. After the Lok Sabha elections, 1.37 lakh voters were added to the voting list in the district.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 22:22 IST