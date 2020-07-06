e-paper
Home / Cities / Assistant supdt procures phone for Youth Cong leader in Ludhiana jail, both booked

Assistant supdt procures phone for Youth Cong leader in Ludhiana jail, both booked

While the inmate has been arrested, the remaining two accused are yet to be nabbed.

cities Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Central jail staffers here have seized a cellphone from the possession of Youth Congress leader Shubham Arora and registered a case against him and assistant superintendent Karanvir Singh, who allegedly helped sneak the phone into the prison premises.

With the information provided by Shubham, who is lodged in the jail in an attempt to murder case, the police booked his accomplice, Ankush Arora, and the assistant jail superintendent on Sunday.

While Shubham has been arrested and is in one-day police remand, rest of the accused are yet to be nabbed. Karanvir Singh had already been transferred from the central jail.

As per the FIR, filed based on the statement of assistant jail superintendent Parduman Kumar, a mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered on July 4 during a surprise inspection in barrack number 5 and it was smuggled into the premises with the help of the accused jail staffer.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the youth leader had asked his aide to arrange a mobile phone for him in April, following which Ankush got one and handed it over to Karanvir Singh, who after using the phone for a few days gave it to Shubham.

That Karanvir was given bribe or other favours in exchange of the help will be known only upon his arrest, the ASI added.

A case under the sections 42, 45, 52-A, 54 of the Prisons Act and sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at Division 7 police station against Shubham, Ankush and Karanvir.

