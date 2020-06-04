e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Astrology radio show lands Ludhiana police in soup, local sends complaint to Punjab CM, DGP

Astrology radio show lands Ludhiana police in soup, local sends complaint to Punjab CM, DGP

Complainant says police should be not promoting astrology as belief in it was a personal matter

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The complaint came after the Ludhiana police uploaded a post on their official Facebook page about a talk show, ‘Know yourself through astrology during corona’, on a private radio channel.
The complaint came after the Ludhiana police uploaded a post on their official Facebook page about a talk show, ‘Know yourself through astrology during corona’, on a private radio channel. (Representative image/ AFP)
         

A city resident on Wednesday wrote to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta to complain against an astrology radio talk show by Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary with astrologer Ajay Shahi.

The complaint came after the Ludhiana police uploaded a post on their official Facebook page about a talk show, “Know yourself through astrology during corona”, on a private radio channel.

The post claimed it was an initiative of the Ludhiana police and “Astro Intelligence”. After the initiative drew criticism in the comments, the post was taken down.

Dr Amandeep Singh Bains of Dugri, who sent the complaint via e-mail, said believing in astrology was a personal matter. “Hence, police supporting and promoting it is unacceptable. Corona warriors have been working on the frontline for months, and this step of police taking the help of astrologers is inappropriate,” he added.

On his part, DCP Chaudhary said he was invited for the talk show to answer callers’ questions regarding the Covid-19 lockdown. He said he was aware that an astrologer was also speaking on the show, but he talked only about the virus and lockdown.

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In