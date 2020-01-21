Attempt to murder case: Punjab DSP’s wife makes U-turn, says no shot was fired

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:44 IST

Mohali A day after accusing her husband Atul Soni, 50, deputy superintendent of police posted with 13th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Chandigarh, of shooting at her during an argument at their house in Sector 68, Sunita Soni, 47, made a U-turn on Monday and said no bullet was fired.

Police claim Sunita, a former national-level handball player, had herself handed over an unlicensed weapon – a 32 bore pistol — along with a shell and live cartridge to cops while registering a complaint against her husband on Sunday morning. The alleged incident took place on Saturday night. A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Arms Act at the Phase 8 police station.

However, Sunita denied that any recovery of weapon was made or the fact that she visited the police station.

‘It was just domestic dispute’

In an affidavit that Sunita forwarded to various police officers, including the Mohali senior superintendent of police, and was leaked on social media, she clarified that no gunshot was fired. “Due to some misunderstanding between my husband and me, a heated argument took place. In order to get the matter sorted, our daughter called the police control room to seek help,” she wrote in the affidavit.

Sunita claimed it was after obtaining a copy of the FIR that she came to know about the allegation that her husband had opened fire at her. She denied having given any such statement to police.

“The story mentioned in the FIR is a concocted one,” she said in the affidavit, adding that she had signed the complaint presented to her by police believing it to be of domestic violence.

“My complaint was only of domestic dispute. Police have failed to record my statement. We (Atul and I) will fight out the false case,” she told HT over phone.

Law same for everyone: SSP

However, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the case was registered after receiving a complaint.

“We are investigating the allegations made in the complaint. We have also recovered the unlicensed weapon along with a shell,” he said, while adding that after the initial complaint, Sunita failed to get her statement recorded.

“She is not even available at her house. Neither anyone has met her nor have I received any affidavit. Law is same for everyone and action in this case will be taken in accordance with law,” he said.

DDR registered in Chandigarh too

According to the FIR, the couple had gone to a party in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday evening, where they had an argument. The two returned in separate vehicles, but on reaching home, they again started arguing. In a fit of rage, Soni allegedly shot at her, but the bullet missed her. Later, the DSP fled.

Chandigarh Police on Monday confirmed about the Sector 26 incident. DSP (east) Dilsher Singh said police received a call regarding Soni assaulting his wife at a nightclub. He said the couple later reached a compromise, though a daily diary report (DDR) entry was made. Sources in the UT police said Sunita had even undergone a medical examination, which revealed a ligament tear.

Mohali police sources privy to investigations said the couple has had strained relationship for the past seven years. “Atul Soni had twice filed for divorce on grounds of mental cruelty, and both times later withdrew the case,” said a senior cop, who did not wish to be named.

Police are also investigating as to how an unlicensed weapon came to be in Soni’s possession. Raids are on to arrest him.