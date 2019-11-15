AU prof to deliver keynote address on Ghalib in Mauritius

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:23 IST

PRAYAGRAJ Legendary Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib was not particularly thrilled by his day-long stay in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). In fact, he disliked the city after being harassed by mosquitoes. Still, the city’s residents will have reason to feel proud when Allahabad University senior Urdu professor Ali Ahmad Fatmi will deliver a keynote lecture on the great poet at a three-day international seminar in Mauritius.

The seminar to be held on November 22 to 24, has been organised by the Indian Council For Cultural Relations (ICCR), on the occasion of Ghalib’s 150th death anniversary.

Besides, Ali Ahmad Fatmi two other Urdu professors from New Delhi would also be the part of the team which would represent the country at the international seminar on the renowned poet.

AU Urdu professor and critic Ali Ahmad Fatmi, whose book on the poet, ‘Ghalib aur Ghalib Shinas’, was recently published by the Ghalib Institute in New Delhi, said that the poet is not only revered in India and Pakistan, but in many other countries across the world, where people of the Indian subcontinent have settled. Mauritius is home to a large number of people of Indian origin who are always eager to know more about Ghalib and his achievements, he added.

Professor Fatmi narrated Ghalib’s ‘ordeal’ when he had stayed for a day in Allahabad in connection with a court case relating to his pension and then proceeded to Kolkata by boat. Allahabad failed to impress Ghalib and the poet also complained of being harassed by mosquitoes all night.

“Even the grievances of a legendary poet are welcome as they establish a relation between the city and him. It is a matter of honour that I have been invited to deliver the keynote address at the international seminar on Ghalib. The poet’s creations not only entertain but also gives a message of communal harmony and brotherhood,” Fatmi said.