Auto-rickshaw driver rapes teen after offering her lift in Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 22:53 IST

An auto-rickshaw driver raped a 14-year-old girl, who had reportedly lost her way and sought help from him, police said on Tuesday.

Cops said the crime took place late on Sunday when the accused, on the pretext of offering her lift in his auto-rickshaw, took her to a vacant plot and assaulted her sexually.

The Sadar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused. During investigation, the police established the accused’s identity as Rahul Kumar of Sugandh Vihar.

The victim, a school drop-out, in her complaint to police stated that she had gone to market to buy grocery on Sunday night.

“While returning home, I lost my way and reached Ranchi Colony in Tharike village,” she told the police.

The victim said as she was unable to find her way back home, she requested a three-wheeler driver to drop her near Passi Nagar.

She told the police that the accused took her to a vacant plot instead and raped her.

“I managed to reach my house somehow and told my parents about the incident,” she said.

He parents took her to the police and lodged an FIR.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first information report (FIR) under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against the accused.

He said a police team also went to the spot where the girl claimed the crime had taken place.

During investigation, locals told the police that they had seen the accused (Rahul Kumar) ferrying the girl in his three-wheeler.

The ASI said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.