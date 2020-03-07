Avoid handshake, no kissing of cross, statues at city churches

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 22:17 IST

PUNE To prevent outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus), Thomas Dabre, Bishop of Pune, has issued an advisory to all churches under the Diocese of Poona, on Saturday.

The directives include to provide sanitisers at entrance of churches and adoration chapel, no kissing of cross and statues, priest are advised to sanitise their hands before distributing holy communion and avoid any physical contact will sick people.

As the Lent season is observed across the community, devotees will not be allowed to kiss or touch the cross during the ‘solemn veneration of the cross’, no handshakes especially during the ‘exchange of peace’ during the mass, separate wet wipes will be used for each person during ‘washing of the feet’ service which is observed on Maundy Thursday. The devotees have also been advised to receive holy communion on their palms.

The priests are also advised to avoid blessing people on the forehead during the mass service. People with symptoms of cough, cold and fever have been advised to avoid being present in public gathering.

Six quarantined at Naidu hospital

Six patients have been admitted for suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) at Naidu hospital on Saturday. These patients include two female and four males who have returned from the UK, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. The civic body has had 106 admissions as of Saturday out of which 97 have been tested negative and results are awaited for nine patients. A total of 368 passengers have come in the city from affected areas out of which 174 are under surveillance.

At the Pune airport, a total number of 254 passengers who arrived in two international flights on Saturday were screened.

In the state, 229 suspected patients have tested negative for coronavirus. According to a new government notification, it has been decided to inspect all international travellers at the airport. Travellers from the affected areas are also being searched through a regional survey. To date, 532 passengers have come from affected areas in the state.