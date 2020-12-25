e-paper
Home / Cities / Awareness drive to stop dumping waste in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah

Awareness drive to stop dumping waste in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah

The MC team visited different areas alongside Buddha Nullah and also issued a challan to five residents for dumping waste in the stream.

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With the municipal corporation (MC) planning to commence an awareness drive to stop residents from dumping solid waste in the Buddha Nullah from Saturday, the state project director of Swachh Bharat Mission on Friday conducted a door-to-door drive to raise awareness.

The MC team visited different areas alongside Buddha Nullah at Hambran road and also issued a challan to five residents for dumping waste in the stream. They were warned that strict action will be taken against them if they are caught dumping the waste in the nullah again.

Puran Singh met college principals and NSS/NCC cadets for involving them in the awareness drive.

On Friday, Singh also revisited the vendor who was challaned on Thursday for using disposable thermocol plates. The vendor has now started using steel utensils.

MC officials Harpal Aujla and Maheshwar Singh said that the MC has deployed 60 marshals/swachhta monitors to stop the residents from dumping the solid waste into the nullah. The door-to-door awareness drive by NCC cadets and MC teams will commence on Saturday.

