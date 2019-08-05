Article 370 done, VHP, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas say time for Ram temple now

lucknow

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:12 IST

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday welcomed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 and also demanded similar steps for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Nyas has been spreading the Ram temple movement across the country.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, also dubbed the centre’s move on J-K as a historic day in country’s history.

“We have always demanded scrapping of article 370 to ensure Jammu-Kashmir’s proper integration with rest of the country,” said Das.

“I am sure that the Modi government will take necessary steps to remove all road blocks in the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya in a similar way it scrapped the draconian article,” added Das.

Head priest of the makeshift Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Acharya Satyendra Das also welcomed the Centre’s decision.

“It is a right step. This should have happened long back. Article 370 was like a cover for terrorist that helped them prosper in the Kashmir valley,” said Satyendra Das.

“This decision should have been taken long back. But no government had the courage to take such a bold step. This step will also help the government to check terrorist activities in the Kashmir valley,” said Mahant Kanhaiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj.

Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of the VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya, said: “It was our long pending demand. We have always demanded scrapping of Article 370. But all previous governments played politics of vote and did not take any step to scrap it.”

The Centre’s step would also ensure justice to Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave Kashmir, asserted Sharma.

Triloki Nath Pandey, who is representing Ram Lala Virajman in the Supreme Court, said: “I am very happy. Now, the government must also pave the way for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 20:59 IST