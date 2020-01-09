Azam Khan declared‘absconder’, attachment proceedings initiated

cities

BAREILLY A local court here on Thursday declared Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan an ‘absconder’ and initiated attachment proceedings against him after he repeatedly ignored summons to appear before it in a case related to the alleged fake birth certificate of his son Abdullah Azam.

A public announcement asking “missing” Khan to appear on January 24 during the next hearing in the case was also made on the road of Rampur here on Thursday on the order of additional district judge (VI) who is seized with the matter.

“Despite several summons and a non-bailable warrant against him, Azam Khan has refused to appear before the court. The court was left with no option but to initiate attachment proceedings after the police submitted a report saying he was evading them and deliberately avoiding the summons,” said government counsel Ram Avtar Saini.

It may be recalled that the Allahabad high court has disqualified Khan’s son Abdullah Azam as an MLA from Rampur’s Suar constituency on a petition accusing him of presenting fake birth certificate.

Attempts to contact Azam Khan and his family members failed to evoke any response in the matter.