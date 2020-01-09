e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cities / Azam Khan declared‘absconder’, attachment proceedings initiated

Azam Khan declared‘absconder’, attachment proceedings initiated

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BAREILLY A local court here on Thursday declared Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan an ‘absconder’ and initiated attachment proceedings against him after he repeatedly ignored summons to appear before it in a case related to the alleged fake birth certificate of his son Abdullah Azam.

A public announcement asking “missing” Khan to appear on January 24 during the next hearing in the case was also made on the road of Rampur here on Thursday on the order of additional district judge (VI) who is seized with the matter.

“Despite several summons and a non-bailable warrant against him, Azam Khan has refused to appear before the court. The court was left with no option but to initiate attachment proceedings after the police submitted a report saying he was evading them and deliberately avoiding the summons,” said government counsel Ram Avtar Saini.

It may be recalled that the Allahabad high court has disqualified Khan’s son Abdullah Azam as an MLA from Rampur’s Suar constituency on a petition accusing him of presenting fake birth certificate.

Attempts to contact Azam Khan and his family members failed to evoke any response in the matter.

top news
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
In rare visit, top Indian army commander in China’s Xinjiang that borders PoK
In rare visit, top Indian army commander in China’s Xinjiang that borders PoK
British lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit
British lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit
In open letter, 100 retired civil servants rebut Centre on NPR-NRC-CAA link
In open letter, 100 retired civil servants rebut Centre on NPR-NRC-CAA link
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities