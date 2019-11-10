Babita Phogat all set to tie knot on December 1

cities

Wrestling ace and BJP leader Babita Phogat is all set to tie knot with Vivek Suhag, an international wrestler, on December 1 at her native village Balali in Dadri district.

Suhag, who is a native of Matanhail village in Jhajjar, has been residing with his family in Delhi for past many years. He had won the title of ‘Bharat Kesri’ last year.

Babita’s uncle Sajjan Phogat confirmed the marriage. “The ceremony will be held at Balali village on December 1 while the reception party will be held at Jai Ram Pardhan farm house in New Delhi the next day,” he said.

Sajjan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, actor Aamir Khan, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other eminent personalities have been extended the invite and are likely to join either the marriage or reception ceremony.

Meanwhile, Phogat held a meeting with party workers at her office in Dadri in the evening.

“I am going to start a new phase in my life and have come to seek your blessings. You are all invited for my wedding,” she said.

A family member of Babita Phogat ,pleading anonymity, said that she met Suhag at an event in Delhi in 2014.

“They remained in touch for almost five years and decided to tie the knot in June,” he said.