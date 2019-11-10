e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Babita Phogat all set to tie knot on December 1

Will marry Vivek Suhag, an international wrestler, on December 1 at her native village Balali in Dadri district

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:15 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Wrestling ace and BJP leader Babita Phogat is all set to tie knot with Vivek Suhag, an international wrestler, on December 1 at her native village Balali in Dadri district.

Suhag, who is a native of Matanhail village in Jhajjar, has been residing with his family in Delhi for past many years. He had won the title of ‘Bharat Kesri’ last year.

Babita’s uncle Sajjan Phogat confirmed the marriage. “The ceremony will be held at Balali village on December 1 while the reception party will be held at Jai Ram Pardhan farm house in New Delhi the next day,” he said.

Sajjan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, actor Aamir Khan, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other eminent personalities have been extended the invite and are likely to join either the marriage or reception ceremony.

Meanwhile, Phogat held a meeting with party workers at her office in Dadri in the evening.

“I am going to start a new phase in my life and have come to seek your blessings. You are all invited for my wedding,” she said.

A family member of Babita Phogat ,pleading anonymity, said that she met Suhag at an event in Delhi in 2014.

“They remained in touch for almost five years and decided to tie the knot in June,” he said.

top news
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities