Bad air days fuel rise in respiratory distress

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:06 IST

Increasing air pollution after Diwali has caused a 15% rise in the number or patients of respiratory distress reporting to outpatient departments of hospitals in the state capital.

“Our respiratory ICU (RICU) had just 10 patients on the Diwali day, but within the next two days some 45 to 50 patients had to be admitted,” said Dr Ved Prakash, head of the department of pulmonary and critical care medicine at King George’s Medical University.

He said the patients had acute attack of asthma, allergy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The symptoms were so severe that they required admission, he added.

“I attended the OPD on Tuesday, after the Diwali celebrations, and saw an increase of about 15% patients with sudden respiratory distress,” said Dr Surya Kant, head of the department of pulmonary medicine at KGMU.

“When you get exposed to sudden rise in air pollution, the impact on the body is adverse. The impact is even worse on patients of respiratory problems,” said Dr Surya Kant.

He said staying indoors during the bursting of firecrackers was a good option, but added that the air carried pollutants which entered homes.

“It is impossible to stay indoors for over two days. Hence, the moment patients come in contact with high levels of pollutants, the impact is there,” said Dr Surya Kant.

With 35 million cases, India has become the COPD capital of the world. Uttar Pradesh shares 20% of the national burden.

Highlighting the severity of COPD Dr Surya Kant said, “Out of 15 lakh deaths from COPD across the world, 5 lakh happen in India.”

Despite alarming numbers, COPD was highly neglected in the country, he said while cautioning that the coming season might see spurt in the number of cases due to smog.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 20:06 IST