Badlapur residents warn homebuyers about lack of water supply

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:03 IST

Irked with water woes in Badlapur city, residents of Shirgaon, Badlapur have put up signboards across the locality asking home buyers to be wise while booking flats in this area stating that residents have been facing water shortage since the past five years.

The signboards read, “This is to inform those who are planning to buy flats at Shirgaon in Badlapur that the area has severe water shortage, water supply is at very low pressure. Do not fall prey into the traps of the builders and be alert while booking a flat here.”

Arun Surval, a 51-year-old resident of Shirgaon, said, “We hardly get water for half an hour and sometimes at low pressure. There are so many new constructions in these areas, but there is no effort to provide adequate water supply to the residents. People pay lakhs for flats and then face water shortage. We don’t want others to fall prey like us.”

“We had complained about this to officials but no solution has been given yet. With the kind of construction works happening in these areas, the authorities should sort out our water supply woes,” he added.

Shirgaon and nearby areas in Badlapur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) region comprises of a population of around 50,000 people which is increasing with more constructions coming up in the area.

“Sometimes when the water supply is inadequate we have to depend on tankers. The tankers are not easy to get and the water is unhealthy and stinks. We don’t know from where it is lifted. When we bought a flat here around four years ago, the water supply was adequate. However, it’s not the same now,” said Uday Patil, 40, another resident.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) supplies a total of 30 MLD water to these areas.

“Recently there have been issues with pumping water, and we are working on regularising it. Meanwhile, we have also got the approval for the increase in quota of water supply for the area, though the quantity is not yet finalised. We are preparing a plan to set up a system and distribution network for the additional supply. The work is in progress,” said an official from MJP, who did not wish to be named.