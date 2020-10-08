Ban on entry of BJP-JJP leaders in two Fatehabad villages over farm bills

cities

Steering their protest against the farm legislations, residents of Aherwan and Bhani Khera villages in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Thursday put up posters banning the entry of BJP-JJP leaders.

The decision was taken during a meeting at a local gurdwara. Earlier, a similar decision was taken by residents of Baroula village in Ambala district.

Gurpreet Singh, a farmer from Aherwan village, said we are enraged because of the police action against protesters at Pipli and Sirsa.“The police had fired tear gas shells and used water cannons on farmers who were protesting in Sirsa seeking the resignation of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and power minister Ranjit Chautala. An FIR was also lodged against seven farmer leaders who were detained for over nine hours on Wednesday,” he said.

“We have decided to ban the entry of BJP-JJP leaders as they are supporting these death warrant laws. Any BJP-JJP leader who visits our village will responsible if any untoward incident happens here,” he added.

Another villager said five farmers from their village will visit Sirsa dharna with homemade food and milk. “We are forced to sell our paddy and cotton below minimum support price (MSP) and the ruling party leaders are making false claims that the government is purchasing every grain on MSP. These laws are death warrants for farmers and our protest will build a coffin for the coalition government. These politicians have been betraying us for years but now they have passed laws aimed at destroying the farming community,” he added.

JJP’s Tohana MLA Devender Babli said no such decisions were taken in his constituency but they will talk to farmers to solve their apprehensions. “The government has assured us that the farmers agriculture produce will be procured at MSP. We will try to solve their grievances over these three legislations,” he added.

JJP president Nishan Singh and Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal could not be reached for comments.