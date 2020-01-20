Bareilly clerics to chalk out country-wide stir against CAA

cities

Bareilly Muslim clerics from various religious outfits would be meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to chalk out a country-wide stir against the citizenship law.

“A delegation of Bareilly clerics led by Salman Miyan, vice-president of Jamat-e-Raza Mustafa, has left for Delhi to take part in this meeting,” said Samran Khan, media in-charge of the organisation.

While the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamait-e-Ulema Hind, the two largest Muslim religious bodies, have yet not officially taken a decision on attending the meeting, sources said several members of these two outfits would take part in Tuesday’s meeting in their individual capacity.

Shaher qazis from many cities would be present at the meeting, according to Khan.

“The delegation (of Bareilly clerics) will also go and meet protestors of Shaheen Bagh, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia students,” said Khan, adding they had received invites from those leading the anti- CAA protests.

With Shaheen Bagh becoming a rallying point for the anti-CAA stir, the clerics, apart from lending their support to the women, are expected to emulate and plan similar agitation with participation of Muslim women all over the country.

Maulana Tauqir Raza, chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, has already announced that Muslim women will take part in the agitation planned by him at Islamia College ground here on January 25.

“I called off my earlier stir because some people tried to sabotage and disturb communal amity in the city. However, I challenge the administration to try and stop us from going ahead with the agitation this time,” he said.