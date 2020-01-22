Bareilly clerics urge Maharashtra CM to reject CAA

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:37 IST

BAREILLY Bareilly clerics have urged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to follow the example of Kerala and Punjab and get a resolution passed in the assembly rejecting the new citizenship law.

“We would like Maharashtra to follow suit and pass a resolution saying that the state government rejects CAA and would not implement NRC,” stated the letter written by Salman Hasan Khan, vice-president of Jamat Raza-e-Mustafa (JRM), to the Maharashtra chief minister.

The JRM is a 101-year-old organisation headed by Mufti Muhammad Asjad Raza Khan Qadri who hails from the family of ‘Dargah Aala-Hazrat’, the shrine of renowned Islamic scholar whose followers are spread all over the world.

Khan said a delegation of JRM’s Mumbai unit would soon meet the Maharashtra CM and make a request in this regard. “We appreciate the initiative taken by the Kerala and Punjab government on CAA and NRC and would request other states also to take a similar stand in rejecting the citizenship law,” he said.

Meanwhile, buckling under pressure, the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) shelved its plan to hold an anti-CAA demonstration at Islamia College Ground in Bareilly on January 25.

“We will now organise a ‘mushaira’ on January 25 at the same venue. It would be inaugurated by DIG (Bareilly) Rajesh Pandey,” said Maulana Tauqir Raza, IMC chief.

While calling off his agitation mid-way at the Islamia College Ground on the plea that some anti-social elements were trying to vitiate the atmosphere, he had challenged the administration to try stopping him from resuming the protest on January 25.

“I will resume the protest on January 25 at Islamia College Ground. I challenge the administration to try to stop this. We will hold a flag-hoisting ceremony the next day (January 26) and will not stop our agitation till the citizenship law is withdrawn,” he had said.

The Bareilly administration had registered an FIR against the cleric for violation of Section 144 and allegedly giving an inflammatory speech during a similar anti-CAA demonstration organized by him on December 13.