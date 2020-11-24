Bathinda man shoots ex-girlfriend, her parents dead before killing self

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:04 IST

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and her parents here before taking his life, police said on Monday.

They said Yuvkaran Singh Dhillon committed the crime as he was allegedly being blackmailed by the girl and her family.

Charanjit Singh Khokhar, 56, his wife Jaswinder Kaur, 49, and Simran Kaur, 20 were found shot dead at their house at Bathinda’s Kamla Nehru Colony in the morning.

A milk vendor informed police after finding Khokhar, secretary at state cooperative department, wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood. The bodies were lying in the lobby on the ground floor.

Superintendent of Police Jaspal Singh said the three victims suffered bullet injuries in head.

There was no attempt to rob the house, the SP said.

During spot inspection, the police found Simran’s mobile phone and noticed frequent calls and from one particular phone number.

“Prompt forensic investigation found that the phone number in question belonged to Dhillon of Mansa Khurd village in the district. As the mobile location of Dhillon was also found at the crime location, our team rushed to locate Dhillon. It was found that the suspect ended his life late last night by shooting at his home. But the family performed last rites this morning without informing the police,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk said.

He said during scanning of Dhillon’s mobile phone, a video clip was spotted where he shared details of the circumstances that led him to kill the three.

Police said Dhillon shot the video in his car while driving back to the village after the triple murder.A preliminary investigation said Khokhar and his family were killed at around 9 pm on Sunday, said the SSP.

“In the video message, Dhillon talked about his long relation with Simran and the subsequent breakup. The video message claimed that the girl had in possession photographs of their intimate moments. In the video clip, the accused further alleged that Simran and her parents were forcing him for the last several months to marry her or threatened to lodge a rape case against him on the basis of their old photos,” said the SSP.

Dhillon also said he used his cousin’s licensed arm to commit the crime.

Virk said no other criminal angle is suspected and the probe is being completed.