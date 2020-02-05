e-paper
Behbal Kalan firing case witness' kin to move HC against police inaction

Behbal Kalan firing case witness’ kin to move HC against police inaction

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Alleging police inaction on their complaint, the family of Surjit Singh, a key witness in Behbal Kalan police firing case who had died on January 15, on Wednesday said they will move Punjab and Haryana high court demanding action against those responsible for his death.

Surjit’s family has been accusing a local Congress leader, power department employees and police of pressuring them at the instance of two Congress leaders to give statement in favour of the cops accused in the firing case.

Surjit’s wife Jasvir Kaur told the media that instead of taking action on their complaint, the police are trying to save the people responsible for her husband’s death. “We have filed complaints against ten persons, including revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, CM’s political adviser Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, a village Congress leader Manjinder Singh, his two relatives, three Punjab State Power Corporation Limited employees and two cops. The police have not lodged the FIR according to our complaint and booked only Manjinder and his two relatives under mild sections. No arrest has been made,” she added.

cities