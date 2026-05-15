Bengaluru fuel price today: Petrol prices rise to 106; diesel priced at 94.10 litre

Fuel prices in Karnataka's Bengaluru were revised on Friday after state-owned oil companies raised petrol and diesel rates across the country amid increasing pressure from global crude oil prices.

The nationwide hike comes as global crude oil prices continue to rise.(PTI)

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The nationwide hike comes as global crude oil prices continue to rise due to escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions in key supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Petrol, diesel price in Bengaluru today

According to the revised rates, petrol in Bengaluru now costs ₹106 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹94.10 per litre.

Oil firms said they had kept fuel prices unchanged for several weeks despite rising input costs, but eventually had to revise rates after losses became financially unsustainable. Officials added that India had managed to maintain relatively stable fuel prices for an extended period compared to many other countries facing similar global market pressures.

Fuel rates in Bengaluru, like elsewhere in India, vary because of local taxes and dealer commissions imposed by state governments.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest revision effectively ends a long period of near-static fuel prices maintained by state-run oil companies since April 2022. The only major change during the period had been a ₹2 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices announced in March 2024 ahead of the general elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest revision effectively ends a long period of near-static fuel prices maintained by state-run oil companies since April 2022. The only major change during the period had been a ₹2 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices announced in March 2024 ahead of the general elections. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier indicated that the government may eventually need to consider raising fuel prices in view of the changing global energy scenario and the financial stress faced by oil retailers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier indicated that the government may eventually need to consider raising fuel prices in view of the changing global energy scenario and the financial stress faced by oil retailers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and adopt measures such as remote working wherever possible to conserve energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and adopt measures such as remote working wherever possible to conserve energy. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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