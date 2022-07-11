12 MLAs of Goa Congress likely to join BJP: CT Ravi
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary C.T. Ravi, who is also the party's Goa in-charge, on Monday claimed that 12 MLAs of the Goa Congress are ready to leave the party and join the BJP.
"12 MLAs of Goa Congress are ready to leave Congress and join us as soon as possible. Many leaders and legislators of Congress are in contact with the BJP and will hopefully join the BJP in the near future," said CT Ravi.
The Goa Congress on Monday said it was seeking disqualification of two of its leaders - Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat - from the Assembly over allegations that the two senior functionaries were trying to engineer defections in the opposition camp for a switchover to the BJP.
This comes as five Goa Congress MLAs, who went incommunicado a day before, attended the state Assembly proceedings on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, and claimed there was "nothing wrong" in the opposition party.
On Sunday, out of the total 11 Congress MLAs in the state, five -- Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo -- had gone incommunicado, a senior party leader earlier said. The Congress subsequently removed Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in the 40-member state Assembly. Congress's Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao had alleged that "Lobo and Kamat were hatching a conspiracy by hobnobbing with the BJP to engineer a split in the Congress."
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that "a conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections."
"This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders, Leaders of Opposition Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat. Both these people had been working in total coordination with BJP. One person- Digambar Kamat- did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and the other person- Michael Lobo- for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish the Opposition," he said.
Rao said that a new leader will be elected for the post of Leader of Opposition.
Talking further about the political developments in Karnataka, CT Ravi said, "Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar are dreaming of becoming Chief Ministers which will never come true. A competition is going on between those two for the position of CM."
"Knowing about this tussle, several Karnataka Congress MLAs and leaders are uncertain about their future and can also join the BJP soon," he said.
This news comes amid the Congress party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Padayatra', a campaign aiming to boost the presence of the Congress party in Karnataka ahead of next year's Assembly elections.
-
UP: FIR against unidentified people over objectionable hoardings against PM Modi
The Colonelganj police on Sunday lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with objectionable hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which came up opposite police lines on Saturday, officials said. The case has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Katra police outpost in-charge, Harendra Singh. The FIR said the objectionable hoardings and comments on the Prime Minister caused resentment among people.
-
Raja, one of the oldest tigers in India, dies at 25 in north Bengal
One of the oldest tigers in India – Raja – died at the age of 25 years and 10 months at a rescue centre in north Bengal in the early hours of Monday. “He was one of the oldest tigers in India, and was brought to the Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre at Jaldapara in north Bengal in August 2008,” said divisional forest officer of Jaldapara, Deepak M.
-
'This is not Niagara...': Jog Falls reports rise in water level due to rains
Heavy rain along the coastal areas of Karnataka over the past two weeks has led to the rise in water level of dams, reservoirs, rivers and lakes. The picturesque Jog Falls which feature in several films, also reported rise in water levels. Social media was abuzz with netizens sharing pictures and videos of the Jog Falls, comparing it with Niagara Falls in the US.
-
CM Bommai to visit rain-affected areas in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai starting Tuesday will be visiting the rain-affected areas of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures. On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Udupi and predicted heavy downpours in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka. Tourists and fishermen were advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.
-
Bihar sees power shortage amid NTPC plants shutdown; officials deny reports
Bihar, especially the rural areas, has been facing power shortage following the shutdown of three NTPC units for the past few days. “There is no shortage of power to Bihar as compared to other states like Uttar Pradesh. We are offering 4600 MW power to Bihar of which the state was drawing only 3,300MW on Monday afternoon,” said an NTPC official.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics