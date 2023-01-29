1,700 additional CISF personnel to be posted at Bengaluru airport

The central government of India has sanctioned the deployment of around 1,700 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, reported news agency PTI. Currently, around 3,500 CISF staff are deployed at the airport in Karnataka’s capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, The CISF at the airport's Terminal-1 is engaged in frisking passengers, scanning their cabin luggage and providing a comprehensive armed anti-hijack and counter-terrorist cover. The newly deployed staff will reportedly work at KIA’s newly opened terminal 2. The fresh deployment of security personnel was required considering the fact that the passenger load on the airport will grow and more check-in counters and facilities have been created, said the report.

The operations of the latest terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport began on January 15, announced the management of Bengaluru airport. A five-lane way is also being made ready for smoother vehicle arrivals and departures for pick up and drop of passengers at the airport. International operations are expected to commence in April from the latest terminal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly Rs. 13,000 crores, and it will have a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square metres will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year. On November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the latest terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport.

(With inputs of PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON