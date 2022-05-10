18-year-old Bengaluru boy leaves home to die, gets buried alive accidentally
In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old PU student was reportedly buried alive under construction material on the premises of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Marathalli area on Saturday.
It is reported that he had left home a night before, leaving behind a death note. After which, the police suspect, he might have wandered around the area and climbed on a truck to sleep. Without checking the trailer, the workers may have filled it with sand, burying him alive.
The deceased, Somanath, was a bright student studying at a private college and was a resident of Katmandu Layout in Hoskote Town.
His problems began with an altercation with some of his classmates, who had threatened to kill him over a trivial issue. Upon which, a frightened Somanath had left his house in the early hours of May 4, leaving behind a note detailing that his friends had threatened to kill him, so he would take his own life. It is also reported that he had requested not to take any action against them.
A search was underway after his father, who does woodwork for an interior designing firm, had filed a missing person complaint with the Hoskote police the same day Somanath left the house (May 4).
Later, his dead body was found in a sleeping position while workers were unloading sand from a truck at a construction site in Marathalli on Saturday morning.
His body was identified based on the mask found in his pocket, as it had the name of the interior designing firm where his father worked. Reports say doctors who conducted the post-mortem had found sand particles in his lungs, and suspect that this might have caused the death.
The Marathalli Police said a load of sand for the construction of a house was brought from Bengaluru. The case has now been transferred to Hoskote police for further probe.
-
Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari’s arrest in contempt case stayed for a day by SC
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Allahabad high court last week in connection with a contempt case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, passed a brief order staying the high court directive, and listed Maheshwari's appeal for a hearing on Wednesday.
-
AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat detained during demolition drive in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was detained on Tuesday during an anti-encroachment drive that was underway in the Mangolpuri area by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Police said the local MLA was detained to ensure the exercise was not jeopardised. Ahlawat earlier said there was no need for the demolition drive and the civic body should first prove there was encroachment.
-
Supreme Court stays arrest of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari in contempt case
Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida CEO and senior IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari in a contempt case linked to land acquisition. Last Friday, the Allahabad high court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her and directed police to produce her before it within a week.
-
Bengaluru police raid rave party, find ₹3 lakh worth of drugs; 33 held
Police from the Jeevan Bima Nagar on Sunday night raided a rave party at Otto's Gastropub on the Old Airport Road where they held around 33 people for selling and consuming drugs. Police crashed the party at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving information that several drugs were being peddled. The raid went on till 2 a.m., while the party had started at 10 p.m.
-
Bulldozer & forces reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir
Security personnel on Tuesday were deployed at New Friends Colony as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) began its planned demolition drive. The BJP-run civic body was carrying out the first phase of the anti-encroachment exercise from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi. A day ago, passive protests were seen in Shaheen Bagh when civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers, following which the demolition drive was halted.
