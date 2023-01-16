2 Bengaluru cops suspended for alleged harassment

Two police constables of Bengaluru’s Bendepalya police station were suspended on Monday for allegedly harassing a young man. Vaibhav Patil, an intern at a private firm in the city, posted a long Twitter thread on Thursday explaining how he was harassed and threatened for money. The post, which was widely shared with many questioning the police action, was, however, deleted later.

CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (South) told Hindustan Times, “A suspension order has been issued to two constables from Bendepalya police station. After the tweets and based on Vaibhav’s complaint, we initiated an enquiry against two cops and now they are removed from their duties.”

On Thursday, Vaibhav claimed that two police constables stopped him at midnight and checked his bag in which they allegedly planted a twig of marijuana. He then said that two cops demanded money from him and told that he would be behind the bars if they file a narcotics case against him. He also said that cops took Rs. 2,500 from him and shared the money between them before letting him go.

Vaibhav is said to be working in a private firm as an intern at Bengaluru’s HSR layout and he is a native of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier in December, two police personnel in Bengaluru, who allegedly extorted a couple amid patrolling, were suspended. The department also initiated further action against the two after the Twitter complaint went viral and said that such behavior will not be tolerated in the police department.

