2000 additional man power to be added to Bengaluru police

Karnataka government announced that an additional 2,000 police staff will be added to Bengaluru police for better management of law and order in the tech capital. Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy thanked the government for gearing up to add extra manpower to the police force and he assured that the department will work for the residents of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2,000 people who are going to be recruited in Bengaluru police will add 11% raise in civil police staff. Pratap Reddy took to social media and wrote, “Thank you @CMofKarnataka @JnanendraAraga for 2000 additional manpower to @BlrCityPolice in #karnatakabudget2023 - A game changing 11% raise in Civil Police! Better woman safety, traffic management, cybercrime investigations & public order in #NammaBengaluru”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka government is also reportedly planning to add additional 20 police stations in the city limits to control the criminal activities in the city. Funds have also been allocated for the police infrastructure in the state budget this year.

Earlier this month, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also said that five new traffic police stations are sanctioned in Bengaluru. “Bengaluru is the fastest-growing city and over 5,000 new vehicles are being added to city roads every day. There is a need for new traffic police stations and extra traffic forces. Bengaluru also has a floating population of nearly 10 lakh people daily. There is also a need to chalk out short-term and long-term plans to deal with it,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON