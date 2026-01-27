Bengaluru woman dies by suicide, parents allege repeated dowry demands

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide and her body was found at her home in south Bengaluru, officials said, suspecting a dowry-related harassment as the possible trigger. The deceased woman's family stated that nearly ₹30 lakh was spent on the wedding, and her in-laws demanded an additional ₹10 lakh to build a house. (Representative photo)

The woman had been experiencing acute emotional strain, her parents alleged, claiming she was repeatedly subjected to financial demands by her husband, Guruprasad, and his family, news agency PTI reported.

Police said the woman had married Guruprasad, a fitness trainer, in 2023, and her family stated that nearly ₹30 lakh was spent on the wedding.

According to the complaint, the husband allegedly sought ₹10 lakh in December 2025 for building a house. The woman’s parents said they managed to pay ₹8 lakh but that the pressure to immediately arrange the remaining ₹2 lakh did not stop, the report stated.

Investigators said the deceased was found at her residence in Yediyur, under the Banashankari police limits, on Sunday.

Following a formal complaint from her parents, the Banashankari police have booked Guruprasad and his parents on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Officials said the case is under active investigation, as per the report.

In a similar incident last month, a 26-year-old newly married woman died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru days after she was reportedly found following an alleged suicide attempt.

Bengaluru topped the country in dowry-related complaints in 2023, recording 1,013 cases, more than the combined total of such cases reported by 18 other metropolitan cities, as per data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

(With inputs from PTI)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).