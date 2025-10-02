Bengaluru tops nation in dowry harassment cases in 2023, says NCRB data: Report

In 2023, Bengaluru reported the highest number of dowry-related cases in India, with a total of 1,013 complaints. This number was more than what 18 other metro cities recorded combined, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The increase in dowry harassment claims in Bengaluru is attributed to greater reporting by victims rather than a rise in incidents, according to police. (Representative Photo)

Patna followed far behind with just 104 cases, and Lucknow reported only 19. Police officials say this spike in numbers doesn't necessarily mean more dowry crimes are happening in Bengaluru, rather, it shows that more women are coming forward to report abuse, said a report by The Hindu. A senior officer explained that the city’s strong network of women’s rights groups and better awareness among working women has led to more victims speaking up.

Dowry harassment cases that drew public attention in Bengaluru Two recent dowry-related deaths in Bengaluru have brought the issue of harassment into the spotlight.

In one case, a woman named N Poojashri was found dead by suicide in her home in Bagalagunte, northwest Bengaluru. Her husband, J Nandish, who works at a private company, has been detained by police. Poojashri, originally from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, had reportedly faced repeated dowry-related abuse from both her husband and mother-in-law. The couple had been married for three years and have a two-year-old child.

In another tragic incident, 27-year-old Shilpa, a tech professional, was discovered hanging in her residence in Suddaguntepalya, South Bengaluru. Her family has alleged that constant pressure and harassment over dowry led to her death. Shilpa had been married to Praveen, a former software engineer, for around two and a half years. The couple has an 18-month-old child.

Crime trends in Karnataka The overall situation in Karnataka shows an increase in crimes against women, children, and the elderly. In 2023, crimes against women in the state rose by over 14 per cent, and crimes targeting children and senior citizens also went up significantly.

In Bengaluru specifically, crime rates increased in nearly every category. Cases involving violence, murder, abduction, and attacks on vulnerable groups like Scheduled Castes and senior citizens all saw sharp rises. Notably, crimes against women in the city went up by over 24 per cent.

Despite efforts like improved CCTV surveillance and reporting through social media and eyewitnesses, the rise in reported cases highlights the growing need for stronger preventive measures and support systems.

Meanwhile, Karnataka saw slight drops in some serious crimes like murders and atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes. But in Bengaluru, none of the crime categories showed any decline in 2023.

The state also ranked high in road accident deaths, with 12,322 lives lost. Suicide numbers were also concerning, with over 13,000 deaths, the fourth highest in India.