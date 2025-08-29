Bengaluru techie dies by suicide, family alleges dowry harassment, taunts over skin colour

A 27-year-old woman died by suicide in Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya over alleged dowry harassment by her in-laws, and her husband was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving her to take the step. The Bengaluru Police arrested Praveen, the woman's husband, and a further investigation is underway.(PTI/Representational)

The woman, identified as Shilpa Panchangamath, was reportedly an engineering graduate and worked at a software company before she got married to Praveen in 2022. The couple have a 1-and-a-half-year-old son together, and lived in BTM Layout since they got married.

Praveen was also a software professional earlier and worked at a company in Bengaluru's Whitefield, but had quit the job to start a panipuri business, reported news agency PTI.

According to Shilpa's family, when the couple got married in December, 2022, they spent around ₹35 lakh on the wedding and the groom was given 150 grams gold. Praveen's family had demanded ₹15 lakh cash at the time, which was also given, reported NDTV.

Despite, the groom's family allegedly continued their demands for money, which drove Shilpa to take the extreme step. She was also taunted over her skin colour, and was told by her mother-in-law Shantavva that she was "dark and not a good match for my son", the publication further reported.

Shilpa's mother-in-law also asked her to leave Praveen so they could find him a "better bride".

According to PTI, the most recent friction point was Praveen's family demanding ₹5 lakh from Shilpa's family for his business. The woman was reportedly harassed for the sum, and was assaulted and sent back to her parents when the demand wasn't met.

Shilpa's family eventually agreed to give the amount and sent her back to her in-laws, said Sharada, the woman's mother. However, the harassment allegedly continued.

On August 26, Shilpa's family was informed that she died by suicide, and they found her dead on the bed covered in a sheet when they arrived at her house.

The latest case comes days after the death of Nikki Bhati, a 28-year-old woman in Noida, sparked massive uproar. She was allegedly set afire by her husband Vipin over dowry demands and succumbed to the injuries later.