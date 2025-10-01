Bengaluru India’s 3rd most violent metro after Delhi, Mumbai, with 47% crime surge: Report

Bengaluru, India’s technology hub, has earned an unwelcome distinction. The city is now the third most violent metro in the country after Delhi and Mumbai, according to the latest Crime in India 2023 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Bengaluru has witnessed the sharpest increase among metros. (HT_PRINT)

While the national trend shows violent crimes largely holding steady, Bengaluru has witnessed the sharpest increase among metros, marking a 47% rise in such cases between 2021 and 2023, Times of India reported.

(Also Read: Karnataka govt releases draft plan to redraw Bengaluru wards under new governance structure)

The NCRB categorises offences such as murder, rape, kidnapping and abduction, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, arson and rioting as violent or “heinous” crimes. These figures serve as an important barometer of public safety in major cities.

In 2023, Bengaluru registered 3,528 violent crime cases, placing it behind Delhi (11,014 cases) and Mumbai (4,750 cases), but far ahead of other southern metros like Hyderabad (1,483), Chennai (973), and Kolkata (919), the report added.

Murders: Bengaluru reported 219 murders, fewer than Delhi (500) and Mumbai (300) but significantly more than Chennai (132) and Hyderabad (148).

Rapes: The city logged 277 rape cases, trailing Delhi (1,210) but surpassing Chennai (98) and Hyderabad (164).

Kidnapping & Abduction: At 1,089 cases, Bengaluru far outstripped Chennai (498) and Hyderabad (713), though Delhi led with 5,600.

Robberies: Bengaluru reported 1,123 robberies, second only to Delhi (2,917) and far higher than other southern metros.

Neighbouring metros reveal a contrasting trajectory. Chennai has cut its violent crime cases by one-third in three years, while Hyderabad has recorded only a modest increase. Kolkata, meanwhile, continues to be regarded as one of the safest big cities, reporting under 1,000 cases last year.

At the national level, violent crime volumes have been largely stable: 4.1 lakh cases in 2021, 4.3 lakh in 2022, and holding steady at around 4.3 lakh in 2023. Bengaluru’s steep upward curve, therefore, stands out against this flat national backdrop.

For Bengalureans, the numbers reflect an everyday reality. Incidents of chain snatching, street robberies and sexual assaults are reported frequently. While the police highlight that higher reporting is a positive sign of trust in law enforcement, urban planners argue that it underscores gaps in safety infrastructure such as poor street lighting, limited CCTV coverage, inadequate patrolling and weak community policing.

(Also Read: No congestion tax for Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar amid public backlash, political row)