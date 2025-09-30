Karnataka govt releases draft plan to redraw Bengaluru wards under new governance structure

In a major step, the Karnataka government on Tuesday unveiled a draft ward delimitation report for the newly reorganised Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The proposal aimed to redefine administrative boundaries across five newly formed municipal corporations in the city. The Greater Bengaluru Authority's five new municipal corporations.

According to the draft released by the Urban Development Department, a total of 368 wards have been proposed under the new structure, which follows the enactment of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, said a report by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | No congestion tax for Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar amid public backlash, political row

The proposed ward distribution is as follows:

Bengaluru Central: 63 wards

Bengaluru South: 72 wards

Bengaluru East: 50 wards

Bengaluru West: 111 wards

Bengaluru North: 72 wards

The ward boundaries were redrawn by the Ward Delimitation Commission, chaired by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, using data from the 2011 Census. The Commission submitted its final recommendations to the government on September 30.

ALSO READ | ‘Student sacrificed for Cong’s commission': JDS blames govt after pothole tragedy in Bengaluru

This reorganisation is part of a broader effort by the state government to tackle the challenges faced by a rapidly growing metropolis. Bengaluru, whose population has surged well past 12 million, has long struggled with crumbling infrastructure, overburdened civic services, and uneven development. The new structure is expected to bring more focused governance and improved delivery of municipal services.

The government has opened the draft proposal for public feedback. Citizens, civic bodies, and resident welfare associations have been invited to submit written objections or suggestions, with clear reasoning, to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, by 5pm on October 15 at Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman accuses Facebook friend of blackmail, assault and extortion: Report

Officials have stated that all inputs received within the deadline will be carefully reviewed before finalising the ward boundaries. The final notification will pave the way for municipal elections under the new structure, which is likely to follow after the process concludes.

(With inputs from PTI)