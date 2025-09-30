No congestion tax for Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar amid public backlash, political row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday firmly denied any plans to introduce a "congestion tax" in Bengaluru, following public concern and sharp criticism from the opposition BJP. The proposed idea, which reportedly aimed to reduce traffic by discouraging single-occupancy vehicle use, was recently floated in discussions around easing the city’s notorious gridlock. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called the speculation over congestion tax in Bengaluru baseless, stating no proposal has been approved. (DIPR)

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru's development, called the speculation “baseless” and clarified that no such proposal has been approved or is under active consideration by the state government, as per a report by news agency PTI.

“All those things are false; there is no such tax or anything. Some industrialists, for the benefit of Bengaluru's citizens, have said that they will give some suggestions, but it has not come to my level,” he said, adding that while citizen input is welcome, there is no plan to act on this idea.

Recent reports had suggested that urban planners and transport experts, during a government-led brainstorming session, considered introducing a congestion charge, particularly targeting single-occupancy cars on heavily trafficked roads like the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The goal was to explore ways to decongest key corridors during peak hours.

However, Shivakumar deflected any connection to the state administration, implying that such measures might be in line with central government strategies or policy discussions.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has used the issue to attack the Congress-led state government. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka called the idea absurd and likened the Siddaramaiah-led administration to a “Tughlaq regime” for even entertaining the notion of taxing commuters before fixing the city’s deteriorating road infrastructure.

"First, repair the roads, and everything will be fine. Without repairing the roads, they (the government) want to tax the people. Look at the situation we are in," Ashoka said, questioning whether ministers who travel alone would also be taxed.

(With inputs from PTI)